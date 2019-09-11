New Delhi: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), on Wednesday announced the result of supplementary exams of class 10. The supplementary exams were conducted by the board between July and August 2019.

The result can be checked on the board’s official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Here’s how to check RBSE Class 10 supplementary result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the supplementary secondary exam results 2019

Step 3: Enter supplementary exam roll number to log in

Step 4: Check the result which will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

The result of the main RBSE class 10th exam result was announced on June 3, with an overall pass percentage of 79.85%.