Rajasthan Board 10th Results 2021: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has declared Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2021 on Friday, July 29, 2021. RBSE Class 10 Results have been declared at 4 pm on the board's official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Students need to keep their admit card handy to be able to check scores.

The RBSE Class 10 results were announced by Board chairman DP Jaroli at a press conference conducted by the Board. Around 13 lakh students had registered for Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams this year. The result link will be available on the above mentioned websites soon after the declaration of Class 10 results. Candidates will have to enter the roll number and date of birth to check the result.

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2021 Direct Link Soon

The Class 10 exams was cancelled by the Board due to rise in COVID-19 cases across the country. The Board later released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result has been prepared. The Board has followed 45:25:10 formula to prepare the Secondary exam result.

RBSE Class 10th Result 2021: How to check score