RBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021: The Centre had yesterday announced cancellation of Class 12 board exams this year amid threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the announcement, Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said a decision regarding board exams will be taken today at a cabinet meeting. It must be noted that the Rajasthan Board has scrapped neither Class 10 board exams nor Class 12 examinations. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Cancelled, Students Will be Assessed on Objective Criteria | Top Developments

“After discussion with Chief Minister @ashokgehlot51, the final decision regarding the board examinations will be taken in the cabinet meeting tomorrow,” Dotasra said in a tweet in Hindi yesterday.

The RBSE had conducted board exams last year, even after Class 10, 12 pending board examinations were scrapped by the CBSE, ICSE boards. This year, the Rajasthan Board is expected to follow suit and cancel the Class 10, 12 board exams 2021 amid the possibility of a third wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

No CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Boards Exams This year

In view of the uncertain conditions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic and the feedback obtained from the various stakeholders, the Centre on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class XII board exams for 2021. After the government’s decision to cancel CBSE board exams, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) scrapped the ISC Class XII exams for this year, saying that a scheme for evaluating the students will be announced soon.

After chairing a high-level meeting on Tuesday evening, PM Modi said: “Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth.”

Now, the CBSE and CISCE will be releasing the criteria for assessment. The government said that it will be a well-defined, objective method that will ensure timely results. Recently, CISCE and CBSE schools were asked to submit data of class 12 students’ performance in classes 11, 10, and 9.