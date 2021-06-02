New Delhi: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) on Wednesday decided to cancel Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams. The announcement was made by Minister for School Education Govind Singh Dotasra. The Rajasthan’s decision to cancel board exams came a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) announcement to cancel Class 12 final exams amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Evaluation criteria for these students will be announced soon, the minister said. Also Read - Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Boards Exams 2021: Will RBSE Scrap Exams in Line With CBSE, CISCE? Final Decision Today

Earlier today, states like Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Gujarat have also announced the cancellation of class 12 examination, owing to the current Covid situation.