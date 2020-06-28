New Delhi: In a setback to the petitioner, the Supreme Court on Sunday rejected a parent’s plea against the Rajasthan government’s decision to conduct the two remaining state board exams for class 10th and 12th, with one paper of each class scheduled to be held on June 29 and 30. Also Read - RBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2020 Out on Official Website | Check Datesheet Here

In a special hearing, which began at 6:30 PM today, a three-judge bench of the top court, headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, rejected the petitioner’s plea, allowing the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) to conduct the two remaining exams.

In her plea, the petitioner had argued that the decision of the state board to conduct the two papers was ‘erroneous’, adding that it deserves to be ‘set aside’, given the coronavirus pandemic situation in the state, as indeed in the rest of the country.

The plea also stated that if the exams are held, nearly 12 lakh students, who will appear for the exams, will get exposed to coronavirus.

However, as it turned out today, the apex court has allowed the RBSE to go ahead with the examinations. Earlier, on May 29, the Rajasthan High Court, too, had allowed the RBSE to conduct the exams, after which the order was challenged in the Supreme Court.

The exams will now go ahead as planned, with Social Science exam for class 10 on Monday and Maths for class 12 students a day later.