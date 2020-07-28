RBSE 10th Result 2020: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, will on Tuesday announce the much-awaited RBSE 10th board result 2020. The result will be declared at 4 PM, and students check the same by visiting the Board’s website – rajeboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Also Read - RBSE 10th Result 2020 to be Declared Today at rajresults.nic.in

The RBSE 10th result date and time was confirmed by State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra in a tweet. Also Read - RBSE 10th Result 2020 to be Announced Today at 4 PM; Rajasthan Govt to Reward Toppers With Free Air Travel | Here Are 5 Latest Updates

On July 21, the Rajasthan Board had declared Class 12 Arts results. A total of 90.70% of students cleared the exam successfully. With 93.10%, girls have outperformed boys by 4.65%. The pass percentage of boys is 88.45%. Also Read - RBSE 10th Result 2020 to be Declared Today? Here's What The Rajasthan Board Says

Here are the important points to note:

1. Date and Time

The RBSE will publish the Class 10 results on the official website – rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in – at 4 PM today.

2. Merit List

The Rajasthan Board will announce the merit list once the results are out.

3. Passing criteria

The minimum marks required to pass the RBSE Class 10 exam is 33 per cent in each of the six subjects.

4. Marksheet

Once the RBSE result is announced, students can get their marksheets online through Digilocker. They will get the hardcopy of the marksheet and other documents like passing certificate and Migration Certificate from their respective schools once the COVID-19 situation improves.

How to get RBSE 10th Results 2020 Marksheet on Digilocker –

Step 1: Visit the Digilocker website – digilocker.gov.in – or download the app on your phones

Step 2: Create an account and then login using your credentials

Step 3: Add your Aadhaar Number

Step 4: On the left sidebar, click on ‘Pull Partner Documents’

Step 5: Select ‘Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE)’ and then click on Marsksheet option

Step 6: Enter the year of passing and roll number as mentioned on you admit card and click on ‘Get Documents’

Step 7: Your RBSE 10th Results 2020 Marksheet will be downloaded

Step 8: Save it and take a print out for future reference

5. Admission to intermediate courses

Soon after the declaration of RBSE Class 10th result, the admission process for intermediate courses will begin through online mode.