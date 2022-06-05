Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2022 Latest Update: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the RBSE Rajasthan Class 12 Result 2022 for the Arts Stream tomorrow, June 6, 2022. The results will be declared at 12:15 PM on June 06. Candidates can download the result through the official website of the Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. This year, a total of 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam.Also Read - UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 1,42,400; Apply For 55 Posts at uppsc.up.nic.in

Rajasthan Education Minister Dr. B.D Kalla took to Twitter and shared the RBSE Class 12 result date for the Arts stream. “The result of Arts Faculty and Varishtha Upadhyay of Senior Secondary Examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is going to be declared tomorrow at 12.15 PM. Best wishes to all the students in advance. @RbseAjmer @rbseboard @RBSE_BOARD_ @rajeduofficial @INCRajasthan,” reads the official tweet. Also Read - India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply For 38,926 Gramin Das Sevaks Posts Today; Apply Now at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Also Read - ECIL Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 20480 Per Month; Apply For Fitter, Other Posts at ecil.co.in

Rajasthan RBSE Class 12th Arts Result 2022: Here’s How to Download

Go to the official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

or On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ RBSE Class 12th Arts Result 2022 .”

.” Enter the login credentials such as roll number and date of birth and click on submit option.

Your RBSE Class 12 Arts Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has declared Class 12 Science and Commerce Results on June 01, 2022. As per the reports 96.53% of Science, while 97.53 % of Commerce students have cleared their Rajasthan Board exams.