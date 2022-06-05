Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSER), Ajmer is likely to release the RBSE Class 12 Arts Result 2022 in the second week of June. According to RBSE officials, the Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result is expected to be released soon. Once declared, candidates can download the result through the official website of the Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. It is to be noted that the Board is yet to finalize a date for the Class 12 Arts result. However, the evaluation process is underway, and the result is expected to be out latest by June 15, 2022. This year, a total of 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Mathematics Exam 2022 on June 7: Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme Here

Rajasthan RBSE Class 12th Arts Result 2022: List of Websites to Check Score

Rajasthan RBSE Class 12th Arts Result 2022: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

or On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ RBSE Class 12th Arts Result 2022 .”

.” Enter the login credentials such as roll number and date of birth and click on submit option.

Your RBSE Class 12 Arts Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has declared Class 12 Science and Commerce Results on June 01, 2022. As per the reports 96.53% of Science, while 97.53 % of Commerce students have cleared their Rajasthan Board exams.