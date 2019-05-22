Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2019: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to declare the class 12th Arts stream scores on Thursday, at 3 PM, on the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Alternatively, students can also check the Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2019 on third-party websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Students are advised to keep their hall tickets handy while also maintaining an eye on the official website in case of an update.

Know here steps to check Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the RBSE’s official website rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Senior Secondary (Arts) – 2019 Result’

Step 3: Enter all the details asked, including your roll number. Click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your result.

Around 5.3 lakh candidates gave the Class 12 Arts exams this year.

Notably, the Rajasthan board had announced the Class 12 science and commerce stream results on 15 May.