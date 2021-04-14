Rajasthan Board 2021: After CBSE announced the cancellation of the CBSE Class 10 examination 2021, the Rajasthan Government on Wednesday announced the postponement of class 10 and class 12 examinations. Owing to the soaring covid cases in the state, the Rajasthan government postponement of the examinations. The board has also said that the Class 8, 9 and 11 students will be promoted. Also Read - HP Class 10, Class 12, Under Graduate Examinations Postponed | Check HPBOSE Board Exam Details Here

Earlier, RBSE Chairman, Dr .DP Jaroli had said that the class 10th and 12th board examination and Rajasthan Teachers Eligibility Test will commence as per the schedule. The Class 12th practical exams had been canceled in districts that is Covid 19 hotspots.

Rajasthan board chairman earlier had said that the class 10th and 12th board exam will be held according to the time table and will start from May 6, where else REET exam to begin from June 20, 2021.

RBSE has already released the time table for class 10th and 12th board exam 2021. This year a total of 20 1.50 lakh students will appear Rajasthan board 2021.