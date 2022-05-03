RBSE Rajasthan Board Results 2022 Latest Update: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Tuesday said that the RBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2022 are likely to be declared by May-end. Speaking to Careers360, the board official said the board has just started the evaluation process, the students can expect their Class 10th, 12th results 2022 by the last week of May. If delayed, the result will be announced in June, he added. However, an official notification is yet to be released by the board.Also Read - REET 2022 Registration Begins Today at reetbser2022.in; Apply Before May 18

He said the RBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations 2022 were concluded on April 26, and the evaluation process for both the intermediate and high school exams is going on.

Once declared, the RBSE classes 10 and 12 results will be available on the official website of the board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Notably, over 20 lakh students this year appeared for the Class 10, 12 exams which were held between March 24 to April 26. The students are required to score a minimum 33 per cent marks in overall and each paper to pass the Class 10, 12 exams.

The RBSE Class 10, 12 results 2021 were announced in July last year. A total of 80.63 per cent of students passed in the Class 10 exam successfully, while the pass percentage for the 12th Science stream was 91.96 per cent, Commerce- 94.49 per cent, Arts- 90.70 per cent.