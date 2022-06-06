RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) declared the RBSE Class 12 Arts result 2022 today, on June 6. RBSE administrator LN Mantri declared the Rajasthan Board 12th Arts result at a press conference. Along with the Arts result, the RBSE also declare the 12th Varishtha Upadhyay result 2022.Also Read - RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: 96.33% Students Pass, Girls Outshine Boys Yet Again

Once the results are announced, they will also be uploaded on Rajasthan board’s official websites at– rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. and rajresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for Rajasthan 12th Arts exam, can check results by entering their log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth on the official websites. Also Read - Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed; Check Your Score at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the “RBSE 12th Arts result” or “RBSE 12th Varishtha Upadhyay” result link

Enter your roll number and date of birth

Your RBSE 12th result will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

In order to get a passing certificate from Rajasthan Board, students must secure a minimum of 33 percent marks. Those who are unable to get the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for the RBSE 12th compartment exam. Also Read - Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Arts Result Likely to be Released on June 15; Here’s How to Check Score at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in