RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) declared the RBSE Class 12 Arts result 2022 today, on June 6. RBSE administrator LN Mantri declared the Rajasthan Board 12th Arts result at a press conference. Along with the Arts result, the RBSE also declare the 12th Varishtha Upadhyay result 2022.

Once the results are announced, they will also be uploaded on Rajasthan board's official websites at– rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. and rajresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for Rajasthan 12th Arts exam, can check results by entering their log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth on the official websites.

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on the “RBSE 12th Arts result” or “RBSE 12th Varishtha Upadhyay” result link
  • Enter your roll number and date of birth
  • Your RBSE 12th result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

In order to get a passing certificate from Rajasthan Board, students must secure a minimum of 33 percent marks. Those who are unable to get the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for the RBSE 12th compartment exam.

Live Updates

  • 1:42 PM IST

  • 1:17 PM IST

    RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: Girls Perform Better Than Boys

    Girls have performed better than boys in Rajasthan Board 12th arts results. As many as 97.21 per cent of girls who appeared for the exam have passed it while for boys the pass percentage is recorded at 95.44 per cent. Over all, 96.33 per cent of students passed exams.

  • 12:50 PM IST

    Rajasthan Board Website Crashed: Here’s Alternative Way To Check Result

    The Rajasthan Board websites have crashed for many students. While for some the links are not opening and for others the links are not displaying any images or taking way too long. If faced with such an issue. Here are alternatives for students.

    via SMS

    Students can also check their results via SMS. To do so, they have to type SSC their roll number and send it to 55352. Alternatively, the SMS can also be sent to 56300. This facility will be activated only once the result is declared.

    via Digilocker

    Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker online portal

    Step 2: Next click on sign up available on the upper left corner of the homepage

    Step 3: Enter your name as per Aadhaar card, date of birth, category, valid mobile number, email id, Aadhar number, and create a six-digit security pin.

    Step 4: Submit the details and set a username.

    Step 5: Click on 10th passing certificate/result

    Step 6: Click on Class 10 passing certificate/result link on ‘RBSE/ Rajasthan Board’ under the ‘education’ tab

    Step 7: Either enter your roll number or your mobile number registered with the board

    Step 8: Rajasthan Board marksheet will appear

  • 12:44 PM IST

    RBSE 12th Arts Pass Percentage Dips

    The pass percentage for RBSE 12th Arts stream has seen a decline. This year, 96.33 per cent of students who took the board exam have passed it. This is a dip from 2021 when as many as 99.19 per cent of students had passed. Notably, last year students were promoted based on alternative assessment mode and exams were not held.

  • 12:35 PM IST

    RBSE 12th Result: Stream-wise Pass Percentage
    YEAR ARTS COMMERCE SCIENCE
    2022 96.33% 97.53% 96.58%
    2021 99.19% 99.48% 99.73%
    2020 90.70% 91.66% 94.49%

  • 12:34 PM IST

    RBSE 12th Arts Result Declared

    Rajasthan Board 12th Arts stream result has been declared. Over 5 lakh students can check their marks at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Students can also check score by filling form below –

  • 12:31 PM IST

    RBSE 12th Arts Result: What to Check in Marksheet

    Here are things to check to ensure your result is error less.

    — Spellings: Spelling of name of the student. It should be the same as class 10, unless changed. Surname should also be added or not added as per requirement

    — Marking: Students need to get their marks checked not only for total and % calculation but also for subject-wise marks.

    — Pass, Fail Status

    — Grades: Students will also get grades along with marks. They need to ensure that the grades given to them is corresponding to that of marks obtained by them

  • 12:29 PM IST

    The Rajasthan Board 12th result 2022 on Science and Commerce streams were declared on June 1. This year, Science stream students bagged a pass percentage of 96.53 percent whereas Commerce stream students bagged a pass percentage of 97.53 percent.

  • 12:26 PM IST

    How to Check RBSE 12th Marks Offline

    Students who do not have internet connection can check their marks using SMS facility. This will be activated after the result declaration only. To avail of the facility, students will have to type RJ12A put space and then write roll number and send to 56263. A stands for Arts. Thus, if an Arst student whose roll number is 999 wants to check roll-number can type RJ12A 999 and send to the official number.

  • 12:22 PM IST

    RBSE Result 2022 Websites to Check

    Once released, students will be able to check their result on the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, rbse.org, and results.gov.in. Over 6 lakh students had registered for the RBSE 12th arts stream exam.