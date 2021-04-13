Jaipur: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Chairman, Dr .DP Jaroli on Tuesday cleared all the doubts of the students over the postponement of Rajasthan Boards 2021 And REET 2021 examinations. Dr. Jaroli, on Tuesday, announced that the class 10th and 12th board examination and Rajasthan Teachers Eligibility Test will commence as per the schedule. Also Read - RSOS Rajasthan Class 10 Results ANNOUNCED, Check Rajasthan Open School 10th Result 2020 at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in NOW

Class 12th practical exams are cancelled in districts that is Covid 19 hotspots, the rest of the exams are to be held as per schedule. The candidates are also asked to check the official website of the board i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in for all the latest updates. According to the Rajasthan board chairman, the class 10th and 12th board exam will be held according to the time table and will start from May 6, where else REET exam to begin from June 20, 2021.

RBSE, on Monday, cancelled the 12th practical exams in corona affected areas of the state, after that rumours disseminated that Rajasthan board has also cancelled the mainboard exams and REET exam 2021.

RBSE has already released the time table for class 10th and 12th board exam 2021. This year a total of 20 1.50 lakh students will appear Rajasthan board 2021.