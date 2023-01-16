  • Home
  • Education
  • Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023: Job Opportunity For Teacher. Apply For 9,172 Posts at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023: Job Opportunity For Teacher. Apply For 9,172 Posts at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website at sso.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Updated: January 16, 2023 5:03 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023: Job Opportunity For Teacher. Apply For 9,172 Posts at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for 9,172 posts of assistant teachers level 1 and assistant teachers level 2 for English and mathematics subjects on a contractual basis in Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) and non-TSP areas in Mahatma Gandhi government schools in the state. The registration process will begin from January 31, 2023.

Also Read:

Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website at sso.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates are required to submit the application form till March 1. Through this recruitment drive,  a total of 9712 posts will be filled in the organisation. Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla took to Twitter, “Under the important flagship scheme of the state government, in order to provide better facilities for study in English medium to the students of Mahatma Gandhi Government Schools (English Medium), 7140 Assistant Teacher Level I and 7140 Assistant.”

Check Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Vacancy Details

Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Vacancy 
Post NameNumber of Posts
Assistant Teacher Level 17140
Assistant Teacher Level 2 (Mathematics)1286
Assistant Teacher Level 2 (English)1286
Total Posts9716

Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and selection process through the Detailed Notification shared below.

Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Job Notification PDF

Rajasthan Contractual Teacher JOB Notification for Non TSP Area

Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay Rs 100 as application fees. Meanwhile, candidates belonging to the Rajasthan economically weaker class category are required to pay Rs 70.

How to Apply For Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Jobs?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts from January 31, 2023, through the official website —sso.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. For more details, check the official website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 16, 2023 4:53 PM IST

Updated Date: January 16, 2023 5:03 PM IST