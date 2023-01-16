Home

Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023: Job Opportunity For Teacher. Apply For 9,172 Posts at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website at sso.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for 9,172 posts of assistant teachers level 1 and assistant teachers level 2 for English and mathematics subjects on a contractual basis in Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) and non-TSP areas in Mahatma Gandhi government schools in the state. The registration process will begin from January 31, 2023.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 9712 posts will be filled in the organisation. Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla took to Twitter, "Under the important flagship scheme of the state government, in order to provide better facilities for study in English medium to the students of Mahatma Gandhi Government Schools (English Medium), 7140 Assistant Teacher Level I and 7140 Assistant."

राज्य सरकार की महत्वपूर्ण फ्लैगशिप योजना के तहत संचालित किए जा रहे महात्मा गांधी राजकीय विद्यालयों (अंग्रेजी माध्यम) के विद्यार्थियों को अंग्रेजी माध्यम में अध्ययन की बेहतर सुविधा उपलब्ध करवाने हेतु की गई बजट घोषणा के क्रम में सहायक अध्यापक लेवल प्रथम के 7140 तथा सहायक pic.twitter.com/dgwIGpfNtW — Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) January 15, 2023

Check Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Vacancy Details

Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Vacancy Post Name Number of Posts Assistant Teacher Level 1 7140 Assistant Teacher Level 2 (Mathematics) 1286 Assistant Teacher Level 2 (English) 1286 Total Posts 9716

Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and selection process through the Detailed Notification shared below.

Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay Rs 100 as application fees. Meanwhile, candidates belonging to the Rajasthan economically weaker class category are required to pay Rs 70.

How to Apply For Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Jobs?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts from January 31, 2023, through the official website —sso.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. For more details, check the official website.