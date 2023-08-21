Home

Education

Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card Released At panjiyakpredeled.in, Steps to download

Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card Released At panjiyakpredeled.in, Steps to download

Rajasthan's Office of the Coordinator has released the BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd admit cards 2023 on Monday. Candidates can download it at panjiyakpredeled.in.

Candidates will have to carry a hard copy of the admit card to the examination center. (Representative image)

Rajasthan’s Office of the Coordinator has released the BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd admit card 2023 on Monday, August 21. Keeping a tally with the previous years, the Rajasthan DElEd admit card 2023 has also been issued seven days before the examination which is on August 28. As the admit cards are out now, candidates will be able to download them from the official website at panjiyakpredeled.in.

Trending Now

In order to check the Rajasthan BSTC Pre-DElEd admit card 2023, aspirants are required to enter their application number and password on the official website. Candidates will have to carry a hard copy of the admit card along with valid ID proof to the examination center. Those who fail to bring their hall ticket will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

The Rajasthan BSTC Pre-DElEd admit card will have crucial details of the examination including the exam venue, date and time, personal details, and exam day guidelines. Aspirants are expected to read the admit card details carefully and if they find any discrepancy, they must contact the authorities for rectification. Additionally, they are also expected to reach the examination center before the reporting time to avoid any trouble. Those reaching the exam centers after the reporting time will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

How to download the Rajasthan BSTC admit card 2023?

Those who want to download the admit card for the Rajasthan BSTC exam shall follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website at panjiyakpredeled.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find the link for Rajasthan BSTC admit card 2023 and click on it.

Step 3: Next, candidates need to login using their application number and password on the portal.

Step 4: Next, click on the submit button.

Step 5: The Rajasthan BSTC admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the Rajasthan BSTC admit card 2023 and take a printout for future reference.

For any further details visit the official website at panjiyakpredeled.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES