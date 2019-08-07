New Delhi: As per the new official schedule, Rajasthan Pre D.ELEd Counselling Results 2019 is going to be declared on August 07, 2019, Wednesday.

The revised schedule for counselling for BSTC Counselling 2019 has been clarified that the 1st Allotment Results or List will be released online today i.e. on 7th August 2019.

Candidates can log on to the official website bstc2019.org to check their Rajasthan BSTC 2019 allotment result.

Earlier the Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Results were expected to be announced on July 18, 2019, then it was moved to July 21, 2019, and again postponed till July 28, 2019.

Once again the result was scheduled for August 1, 2019, before the final date of August 7, 2019, was decided.

Here’s How You Can Check Your Rajasthan BSTC Results 2019 Online:

Keep your admit card handy

Visit the official website bstc2019.org

Click on the link BSTC Pre D.El.Ed 2019 Allotment List/Results

Enter your name and roll number from the admit card

Verify the details and then hit submit button

Your Rajasthan BSTC Allotment result will not be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print of your scorecard

In 2019, nearly seven lakh aspirants appeared for the Rajasthan BSTC exam 2019. Those who will qualify this exam will become eligible for counselling process and be allotted seats today itself.