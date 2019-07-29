Rajasthan BSTC Counselling Result 2019: The allotment list for the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Certificate (BSTC) 2019 examination has been extended to July 30. The allotment results are likely to be announced on August 1 on the official website at bstc2019.org. Candidates can now submit the required fee till July 30, 2019.

Earlier, the allotment list for Pre D.El.Ed examination was scheduled to be announced o July 18 but it was shifted to July 28 and then to August 1.

Follow the steps below to check your BSTC Counselling Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., bstc2019.org.

Step 2: Enter your credentials from your admit card in the required fields.

Step 3: Click Proceed. Your result will display on the screen.

Step 4: Download it and take a print out for future reference.

The Rajasthan BSTC result 2019 was announced on July 3, 2019. Nearly 700,000 candidates had written the Rajasthan BSTC exam 2019. The candidates who qualified were shortlisted for the Rajasthan BSTC counselling 2019 process.