Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019: The National Council for Teacher Education on Monday declared the results of BSTC exam 2019 for Rajasthan state, stated a report. Candidates who appeared for the exam are requested to check their scores on bstc2019.org.

Here’s How to Check Your Results:

Step 1: Log onto the official website, i.e., bstc2019.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link which says, ‘Pre. Pre D.El.Ed. -2019 Result’.

Step 3: Now a new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter all the login credentials including your roll number.

Step 5: Now click on the submit icon.

Step 6: Your BSTC Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the same for future use.