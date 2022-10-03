Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Admit Card 2022: The Education Departmental Examinations, Government of Rajasthan will release the admit card for the Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd examination anytime soon. Candidates planning to appear for the examination can download the Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website panjiyakpredeled.in. This year, the BSTC Pre DElEd examination will be conducted on October 08. The exam is scheduled to begin from 2:00 PM and continue till 5:00 PM. The exam will be held for a duration of three hours.Also Read - APPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For 6 Posts at psc.ap.gov.in Till Oct 19. Deets Inside

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Admit Card 2022. Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply For 346 Posts at bankofbaroda.co.in. Read Details Here

How TO DOWNLOAD RAJASTHAN BSTC Pre DElEd ADMIT CARD 2022?

Visit the official website panjiyakpredeled.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Admit Card 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as the application number and password.

Now click on the submit option.

Your Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd hall ticket 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to be in touch with the official website panjiyakpredeled.in for announcements regarding the exam. Also Read - IREDA Recruitment 2022: Apply For 21 Posts at ireda.in Till Oct 21. Check Eligibility Here