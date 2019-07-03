New Delhi: The Department of Education, Bikaner, Rajasthan on July 3, declared the result of Pre D.EI.Ed. Examination which was earlier known as BSTC 2019 entrance exam, on its website.

Students who appeared for Rajasthan BSTC 2019 examination can now check their results on bstc2019.org to access their scorecard.

Candidates are advised to download, save and take a print out of their Rajasthan BSTC result 2019 for further reference.

Those who will qualify the Rajasthan BSTC 2019 exam will be eligible for admission to D.EI.Ed programme.

The BSTC 2019 examination was conducted on May 26, 2019, at various centres.

HERE’S HOW YOU CAN CHECK RAJASTHAN BSTC 2019 RESULT: