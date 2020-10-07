BSTC Result 2020: The Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan on Wednesday announced the BSTC result 2020. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores on the official website – predeled.com. Also Read - Four Men Accused in 2019 Alwar Gangrape Case Sent to Life Imprisonment Till Natural Death

BSTC Exam 2020 was conducted at various test centres across the state on August 31 this year.

Here's how to check BSTC Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website – predeled.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for Rajasthan BSTC Result 2020

Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number, registration number, etc and click on submit

Step 4: Your result would be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

The Rajasthan BSTC exam is conducted for admission to Diploma certificates in Elementary Education program.