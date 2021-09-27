Rajasthan BSTC result 2021: The Office of Elementary Education and Panchayati Raj Department of Elementary Education (DEE), Bikaner, Rajasthan on Monday declared the result of Pre-D.El.Ed Examination 2021. The exam was held on August 31 for admission to the two-year DElEd (General / Sanskrit) programme to various BTSC colleges across the state.Also Read - Long Distance Runner & Cyclist Runs For Over 22 Km to Urge People to Keep Yamuna Clean

"Pre D.L. Ed. Monday Date of Examination, 2021: Result will be declared on 27.9.2021 at 1.00 PM at Shiksha Sankul, Jaipur. Senior officers of the department will also be present on the occasion. The state government is determined to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the state," the department tweeted.

Here's the direct link to download Rajasthan BSTC result 2021

Here are the steps to download BSTC 2021 Results:

Step 1: Visit the official website, predeled.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to check Rajasthan Pre D. El. Ed. Results

Step 3: Enter your credentials from your admit card and login

Step 4: Click to proceed and Rajasthan Pre D. El. Ed. Results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result Rajasthan BSTC counselling result 2021 for future reference