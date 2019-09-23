Rajasthan BSTC 2019: The Rajasthan BSTC 2019 (Pre D.EI.Ed) second counselling results were on Monday declared on the official website bstc2019.net. Students are requested to download their results by visiting the official website.

In case the website is down due to heavy traffic, students are advised to check their results later.

Here is how you can check Rajasthan BSTC 2019 second counselling results:

Step 1: Go on the official website of BSTC 2019–bstc2019.net

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘Second round allotment results’

Step 3: Enter all the details asked including your hall ticket number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference