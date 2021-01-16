Rajasthan CHO Result 2020: The National Health Mission, Jaipur has announced the results of the Community Health Officer (CHO) exam on its official website. Also Read - 55-Yr-Old Woman Murdered After She Objected to Neighbour's Pet Dog

Candidates, who had appeared for the examination process, can now check their result on the official website – http://rajswasthya.nic.in.

The exam was conducted for the recruitment on 7,810 posts, out of which Non-TSP Post of Contractual Community Health Officer are 6, 769 and TSP post of Contractual Community Health Officer are 1,041.

Rajasthan Health Department had issued a notice (S. No. 1719) dated August 31, 2020 for Community Health Officer recruitment for 6310 vacancies. Later there was an additional increase of 1500 posts in the vacancies, which increased the total to 7,810.