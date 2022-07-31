Jaipur: Candidates preparing for the competition for government jobs will now get two years of relaxation in the upper age limit. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced a relaxation of two years for government recruitments due to Corona, citing a lack of examinations for two years. It has been decided to give this relaxation in all the competitive examinations due in the state. It is estimated that this announcement of CM can benefit about one million candidates in the upcoming exams.Also Read - Rajasthan Discom Engineers' 'Obscene' Dance Videos From Retirement Party Go Viral, Top Officials Suspended

At the foundation-laying ceremony of development works in Hindoli, Bundi, CM Gehlot said that the families of those who died in the Kedarnath accident in 2013 and those who were missing will also be given jobs. Also Read - Lumpy Disease Outbreak Hits Rajasthan, Nearly 1,200 Cattle Died So Far; Govt Issues Advisory

Gehlot also tweeted about both the announcements after the meeting. Gehlot said that due to Covid, competitive examinations for jobs could not be conducted on time for two years. Therefore, in the next examinations, candidates will get two years of relaxation in the upper age limit. Also Read - 7 Destinations To Check Off The Bucket List Over This Long Independence Day Weekend

2013 की केदारनाथ त्रासदी में जान गंवाने वाले एवं स्थायी रूप से लापता हुए राजस्थान के निवासियों के परिजनों को सम्बल देने के लिए 2013 में अनुकम्पा नियुक्ति देने की घोषणा की थी एवं कुछ लोगों को नियुक्ति दे दी गई थी। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 30, 2022

कोविड के कारण दो वर्षों तक नौकरी के लिए प्रतियोगी परीक्षाएं समय पर आयोजित नहीं हो सकीं इसलिए आगामी प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं में अभ्यर्थियों को ऊपरी आयुसीमा में दो वर्षों की छूट दी जाएगी। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 30, 2022

10 lakh candidates to benefit

According to education experts, this announcement of the Chief Minister will benefit about 10 lakh candidates in the recruitments to be held this year and next year.

These are the big vacancies:

50 thousand vacancies in Rajasthan Staff Selection Board.

46,500 posts of REET.

Apart from this, candidates will get a relaxation of two years in the examination of Education, Police, Agriculture, and RPSC.