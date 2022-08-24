Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given approval to reimburse the fees paid by women to institutions to pursue higher education through distance education. The government announced the move saying that the women will now be able to build their future by continuing their studies. For this, the Chief Minister has implemented ‘Girls Distance Education Scheme’ in the state. Rs 14.83 crore has been sanctioned to benefit a total of 36,300 girls and women every year under the scheme, an official statement said.Also Read - ICSI CS Professional, CS Executive Programme Results 2022 Tomorrow at icsi.edu; Details Inside

Under the scheme, women who cannot go to college and university regularly due to various reasons, will be connected to higher education through distance medium. The scheme proposes to ensure reimbursement of fees for 16,000 seats in undergraduate level courses, 5,300 in postgraduate courses, 10,000 in diploma courses, 3,000 in PG diploma courses, and 2,000 seats in certificate courses. Also Read - Delhi CM Kejriwal Announces Recruitment Calendar in Poll-Bound Gujarat

The beneficiaries will be able to continue their studies through distance education at the state government-aided universities, government colleges, and Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, Kota. The fee paid by them to these institutes will be reimbursed, the government said. The Chief Minister had announced implementation of the Girl Child Distance Education Scheme in the budget 2022-23. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For 37 Posts at upsconline.nic.in; Check Last Date Here