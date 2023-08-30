Rajasthan HC Recruitment 2023: Application Window Closes Today, Register At hcraj.nic.in

Home

Rajasthan HC Recruitment 2023: Registration Ends Today, Apply For 277 Stenographer Posts At hcraj.nic.in

Rajasthan HC Recruitment 2023: Candidates applying for the Grade-II Stenographer in District courts and DLSAs must be in the age cap 18-40 years, as on January 1, 2024.

Rajasthan HC recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 277 vacancies.

Rajasthan HC Recruitment 2023: The online application window for recruitment to the post of Grade-II Stenographer in District courts and DLSAs will be closed today, August 30 by the Rajasthan High Court. Candidates willing to register can visit the official website of Rajasthan High Court at www.hcraj.nic.in and apply for the vacancies. It is to be noted that the application process commenced on August 1. Candidates should further note that the Rajasthan HC recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 277 vacancies in the department. Any candidates between the age group 18-40 years can apply for the post by paying the prescribed fee.

Rajasthan HC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates applying for the posts must be in the age cap 18-40 years, as on January 1, 2024. However, the upper age limit relaxations are applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: To be eligible for the post, a candidate must have qualified Senior Secondary Examination in Arts, Science or Commerce of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or an Examination equivalent to it recognised by the Government or any Higher examination. In addition to that, he/she must have a good working knowledge of Rajasthani Dialects and Hindi as written in Devanagari script.

Direct link for the official Rajasthan HC recruitment notification.

Rajasthan HC Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

General/Economically Backward Class (creamy layer)/Other Backward Class (creamy layer) categories candidates and candidates from other states need to pay an application fee of Rs 700. Candidates from Economically Backward Class (non-creamy layer) and Economically Weaker Section categories will be charged Rs 550. Furthermore, candidates from Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Person with Disabilities categories will have to pay Rs 450.

Rajasthan HC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Rajasthan High Court at www.hcraj.nic.in

Step 2: Then, search for the Recruitment tab

Step 3: Click on “Stenographers for District Courts and DLSAs 2023” link available on the homepage

Step 4: Register yourself and proceed with the application form

Step 5: Once done, complete Step 1 registration and login into your account

Step 6: Fill out the application form, and pay the prescribed fee

Step 7: Cross-check and submit the form

Step 8: Download and take a hardcopy of the same for future reference

Direct link for Stenographer posts 2023

In case of any further related details or queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Rajasthan High Court at www.hcraj.nic.in.

