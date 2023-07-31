Home

Education

Rajasthan HC Stenographer 2023: Registration Begins From August 1; Apply at hcraj.nic.in

Rajasthan HC Stenographer 2023: Registration Begins From August 1; Apply at hcraj.nic.in

Rajasthan High Court has notified vacancies for Grade-II Stenographer posts. Interested and eligible candidates willing to apply for the post can register for the vacancies on the official website at hcraj.nic.in.

The deadline for Rajasthan HC Stenographer Recruitment application submission is August 30.

Rajasthan High Court has notified vacancies for Grade-II Stenographer posts. Candidates willing to apply for the post can register for the vacancies on the official website at hcraj.nic.in. Note that the application window will remain open from August 1 and the deadline for submitting the applications is August 30. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 277 vacancies in District courts and DLSAs. Candidates within 18-40 years of age are eligible to apply for the post. Furthermore, the one applying should possess a good knowledge of Hindi as written in Devanagari script and of Rajasthani Dialects.

Trending Now

Rajasthan HC Stenographer 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates applying for the post must not be below 18 years of age and should be under 40 years, as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations are only applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have qualified Senior Secondary Examination in Arts, Science or Commerce of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or an Examination equivalent thereto recognised by the Govt or any Higher examination. He/she must possess a good command of Hindi as written in Devanagari script and of Rajasthani Dialects.

Rajasthan HC Stenographer 2023: Application fee

Candidates belonging to the General Category, Economically Backward Classes, Other Backward Class, and other states are entitled to pay an application fee of Rs 700. Candidates from the EBC, OBC, and Economically Weaker Section categories have to pay Rs 550 and those from the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Person with Disabilities need to pay Rs 450.

Rajasthan HC Stenographer 2023: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official portal at www.hcraj.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the ‘Recruitment’ tab link available on the homepage.

Step 3: On the next tab, click on “Online Application Portal” and complete the registration process.

Step 4: Proceed with the application form as asked and upload all the necessary documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and hit submit.

Rajasthan HC Stenographer 2023: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the vacant posts after accomplishing three stages:

1. Written test

2. Personality test/Interview

3. Document verification

For additional information, aspirants are advised to visit the official portal at hcraj.nic.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES