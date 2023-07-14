Home

Rajasthan High Court JPA Recruitment 2023: Application Window Open At hcraj.nic.in

Rajasthan HC JPA Recruitment 2023: Rajasthan High Court has started the online application process for Junior Personal Assistant. Eligible candidates can submit their applications at the official website hcraj.nic.in.

Candidates can submit their applications at the official website hcraj.nic.in.

Rajasthan HC JPA Recruitment 2023: The Rajasthan High Court has invited online applications for recruitment of Junior Personal Assistant (JPA). Candidates can submit their applications for the HCRAJ Junior Personal Assistant Vacancy 2023 through the official website hcraj.nic.in from today, July 14. The application process for this recruitment is being conducted online and the deadline to register is August 2. The Rajasthan High Court Junior Personal Assistant Recruitment 2023 examination has been scheduled to take place between August 25 and September 10. The purpose of the recruitment campaign is to fill up a total of 59 vacancies. Before filling out the online form, it is advised that candidates carefully read the notification. Detailed information about this recruitment, including important dates, age limit, application fee, educational qualification, selection process, and salary, can be found in the notice.

Rajasthan HC JPA Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Age: The minimum age for the Rajasthan High Court Junior Personal Assistant Recruitment 2023 is 18 years and the maximum age is 40 years, as of January 1, 2024. The government has given relaxation in the maximum age limit for OBC, EWS, SC, ST, and reserved categories, as per the rules.

Educational Qualification: The candidate should hold a degree from an Indian university established by law or an equivalent qualification from a government-recognised university. They should possess a basic understanding of computers.

Rajasthan HC JPA Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

Applicants belonging to the general category/EBC (creamy layer)/OBC (creamy layer)/candidates from other states will be charged a fee of Rs 700. EBC (non-creamy layer)/OBC (non-creamy layer)/EWS category applicants will have to deposit Rs 550. Applicants from the SC/ST/PwD category are expected to pay a fee of Rs 450.

Rajasthan HC JPA Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Visit the official website hcraj.nic.in. Once you are done, move to the home page and locate the Recruitment section and click on it. Next, you need to select the Rajasthan High Court Junior Personal Assistant Recruitment 2023 option. Read the Rajasthan High Court Junior Personal Assistant Recruitment 2023 official notification carefully. Click on ‘Apply Online’. Fill the information asked in the application form. Upload the required documents. After this, pay the application fee as per your category.

