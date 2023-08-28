Rajasthan IDEED Recruitment 2023: How To Apply At dsrvsindia.ac.in

Home

Rajasthan IDEED Recruitment 2023: Apply For Content Writer And Office Assistant Post At dsrvsindia.ac.in

Through the latest recruitment drive, Rajasthan IDEED wishes to fill a total of 548 vacancies. This includes 462 posts for Content Writer and 86 vacancies for Office Assistant.

A candidate will be found eligible if they are between the ages of 18 and 35 on January 1, 2024. (Representative image)

If you wish to work at the Institute of Digital Education and Employment Development (IDEED), Rajasthan, you can apply for the post of either a content writer or office assistant on the official website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to submit your applications is today, August 28. There are a total of 548 vacancies in the institute at the moment, and out of these, 462 are for the post of Content Writer and 86 vacancies are for Office Assistant profile. A candidate will have to go through the application screening before they can appear for the recruitment examination.

The computer-based test (CBT) is expected to take place in November this year. The application fee for the General category is Rs 800, and for the SC, ST, and PwD, the amount has been fixed at Rs 300.

What Is The Age Limit?

A candidate will be found eligible if they are between the ages of 18 and 35 on January 1, 2024. It might also be noted that the upper age limit has been pushed for the candidates of the reserved category.

Educational Qualification Required To Apply

Content Writer – The applicant should have passed class 12 from a recognised Board or University. Additionally, they should also hold a computer diploma.

For Office Assistant – A candidate should be a graduate and must also have a Diploma in any computer course.

How To Apply For The IDEED Vacancies 2023

Those who wish to apply for the latest vacancies at the Institute of Digital Education and Employment Development can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: First of all, go to the official website at – recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: As you reach the homepage, click on the link – the IDEED SUB STAFF RECRUITMENT 2023 (DRC/1/2023)

Step 3: Visit the registration tab, and finish the SSO registration

Step 4: Next, log in using your credentials, and apply for the post of your choice

Step 5: Fill out the application form, and upload the documents as mentioned in the form.

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Hit the ‘submit’ button, and take a printout for future use

In order to gather more information regarding the vacancy, the candidates can visit the official website at https://dsrvsindia.ac.in.

