Rajasthan JET 2022 Admit Card: The Agriculture University, Jodhpur on Monday released the admit card for the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test, JET 2022. Candidates who are planning to appear for the Rajasthan JET 2022 exam can download their admit card from the official website of the University, www.jetauj2022.com. "Admit Card of JET, Pre-PG and Ph.D Entrance Examination 2022 available in candidate login," reads the official website. It is to be noted that the JET 2022 admit card is the most important document one should carry to the examination hall.

Rajasthan JET 2022 Admit Card: How to Download Hall Ticket?

Visit the official website of Agriculture University, Jodhpur at www.jetauj2022.com

On the homepage, click on the ‘ Candidate Login ‘ option.

‘ option. Enter the registration number, password, and captcha code.

Now click on the login option.

Your Rajasthan JET 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the Rajasthan JET 2022 Hall Ticket and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, one can also download the hall ticket from the link given below.

As per the earlier notification, the Rajasthan JET 2022 exam will be held on June 19, 2022, at various examination centres in the state. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of Agriculture University, Jodhpur.