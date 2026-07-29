Rajasthan JET Result 2026 announced: Check scorecard PDF download process here

Students who appeared for Rajasthan JET 2026 can download their scorecards from the official website, jetskrau2026.com. Check the simple steps to access the scorecard PDF online.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/education/rajasthan-jet-result-2026-announced-check-scorecard-pdf-download-process-jetskrau2026-com-8487562/ Copy

Rajasthan JET 2026 results are out now. Representational Image

The Rajasthan Joint Entrance Examination (JET) 2026 scorecard has been released. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results and download the scorecard from the official portal, jetskrau2026.com. The examination was conducted on June 27, and the final answer key was issued on July 21.

The JET portal released the official result update on July 29, 2026, confirming the declaration of the Rajasthan JET 2026 results. Along with the result, candidates can download their scorecards, which will play an important role during counselling and admissions.

How to download Rajasthan JET 2026 scorecard

The candidates can follow these steps to download the Rajasthan JET scorecard on the official website – jetskrau2026.com. Check the steps to download the scorecard:

Visit the official website – jetskrau2026.com

Click on the Rajasthan JET scorecard PDF link

Use user ID, password, and captcha as the login credentials

Click on Sign In

Rajasthan JET scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save the Rajasthan JET scorecard PDF and take a hard copy of it.

Rajasthan JET 2026: Important dates

Application window: April 18 – May 17

Form correction: May 23 – May 25

Admit Card release: June 22

Examination: June 27

Provisional answer key: July 1

Final answer key: July 21

Result declaration: July 29

Counselling: To be announced

What is next in the plan?

The official counselling dates for admissions at Rajasthan’s participating agricultural universities are expected to be released soon on the JET portal. Candidates will need their scorecards during the online counselling process and seat allocation rounds.

The Rajasthan JET exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate agriculture and related programmes across participating universities. The Pre-PG and PhD examinations, on the other hand, are held for students seeking admission to postgraduate and doctoral courses.

The combined Rajasthan JET, Pre-PG, and PhD entrance exams witnessed registrations from 37,497 candidates this year. Participating government and private colleges across the state have more than 3,000 undergraduate seats available for admission.