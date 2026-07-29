Rajasthan JET Result 2026 announced: Check scorecard PDF download process here

The Rajasthan Joint Entrance Examination (JET) 2026 scorecard has been released. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results and download the scorecard from the official portal, jetskrau2026.com. The examination was conducted on June 27, and the final answer key was issued on July 21.
The JET portal released the official result update on July 29, 2026, confirming the declaration of the Rajasthan JET 2026 results. Along with the result, candidates can download their scorecards, which will play an important role during counselling and admissions.
The candidates can follow these steps to download the Rajasthan JET scorecard on the official website – jetskrau2026.com. Check the steps to download the scorecard:
The official counselling dates for admissions at Rajasthan’s participating agricultural universities are expected to be released soon on the JET portal. Candidates will need their scorecards during the online counselling process and seat allocation rounds.
The Rajasthan JET exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate agriculture and related programmes across participating universities. The Pre-PG and PhD examinations, on the other hand, are held for students seeking admission to postgraduate and doctoral courses.
The combined Rajasthan JET, Pre-PG, and PhD entrance exams witnessed registrations from 37,497 candidates this year. Participating government and private colleges across the state have more than 3,000 undergraduate seats available for admission.
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