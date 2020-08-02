New Delhi: In a major development, the Rajasthan government on Sunday amended the Rajasthan Judicial Service Rules, 2010, through the state cabinet on the initiative by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to provide five per cent reservation in place of one per cent. Also Read - Rajasthan: 'Will Embrace Dissidents if ...', Says CM Gehlot; Asks PM Modi to Stop 'Tamasha' Amid Ongoing Crisis | 10 Points

According to a statement, the state government has approved five per cent reservation to the 'more backward classes', including Gurjars, in the state judicial service.

Candidates belonging to the more backward classes have been demanding amendment in the judicial service rules for a long time so that they can get five per cent reservation in the state judicial service instead of one per cent.

The more backward classes include Gurjars, Raika-Rabari, Gadiya-Lohars, Banjara and Gadariya.