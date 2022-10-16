Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Jaipur, Rajasthan has started the registration process for the state’s NEET UG counselling 2022. Eligible students can apply for Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 counselling by visiting the official website at rajneetug2022.in. The last date to register and submit the processing fee for admission to MBBS and BDS courses till October 18. Candidates who have qualified the NEET UG 2022 examination can register themselves on the official website and apply for the NEET counseling under the state quota. The Rajasthan NEET UG round 1 allotment result will be declared on October 31, 2022. Candidates can check the important dates and other details here.Also Read - IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2022 Registration: Check Eligibility, Age Limit, How to Apply at agnipathvayu.cdac.in

RAJASTHAN NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING: CHECK TOP MBBS COLLEGES IN RAJASTHAN The NEET UG 2022 counseling will be held for admissions to all State Quota seats (including Management/NRI seats) in all Governments, Govt. Society Colleges, RUHS CMS, RUHS CDS, ESIC MC, and Private Medical and Dental colleges in Rajasthan. For the convenience of the NEET Aspirants, we have provided you with a list of top MBBS Colleges in Rajasthan. All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur Sawai Man Singh Medical College Government Medical College, Kota Dr. S.N. Medical College, Jodhpur Sardar Patel Medical College Rabindranath Tagore Medical College Geetanjali Medical College Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Ajmer Mahatma Gandhi Medical College & Hospital NIMS University