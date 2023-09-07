Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3: Details

Home

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3: Schedule, Application Process And More

Going by the Rajasthan NEET UG Schedule for Round 3 counseling, the online application process begins today, September 7, and concludes on September 9.

The RUHS College of Dental Sciences has finally released the schedule for the third round of counseling for the Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 on their official website at rajugneet2023.com. Going by the schedule, the online application process will commence today, September 7. The last date to submit the application for Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Round 3 is 9 September. The application window will remain open till 11:55 p.m. Applicants will be able to pay the application fee till September 9 at 4 pm.

The provisional merit list will be released on September 10. Following this, the provisional seat matrix will be out on September 11 at 9 am. The seat allotment on the basis Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023of the merit list is scheduled to take place between September 12 and 18. Finally, candidates are required to pay the security amount from September 6 to 11. The selected candidate shall join their allotted colleges between September 12 and 21.

How To Register For The Rajasthan NEET UG Round 3 Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below in order to apply for the Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling Round 3:

Step 1

Firstly, go to the official website of RUHS College of Dental Sciences at rajugneet2023.com

Step 2

Once you reach the homepage, click on the Application Part 1 link

Step 3

Next, log in using your details and click on ‘Validate’

Step 4

Lastly, do not forget to download the confirmation page and also take its printout for further use

Candidates can also apply directly for counseling here.

A candidate who has been allotted a seat during round 2 of Rajasthan NEET UG counseling, but failed to join the allotted college or in case a candidate had resigned from a seat is required to fill out a fresh application form, deposit the required application fee again, and deposit the security amount again to be a part of the round 3 of the counseling.

According to the counseling board, candidates must deposit a non-refundable application fee of Rs 2000. However, the application fee has been reduced to Rs 1200 for the applicants belonging to the SC, ST, and ST-STA categories. It is also applicable for the candidate whose family annual income is less than Rs 2.5 lakhs.

