The Rajasthan State Open School, RSOS has announced the Rajasthan Open Result 2020 result today, December 31, 2020. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of the school i.e. rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click Here for Rajasthan Open Result 2020

The RSOS Class 12 result was announced by state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra at 3 pm. The Rajasthan State Open School practical examination was conducted from October 18 to November 21, 2020. The theory examination for class 12 was conducted from October 18 to November 21, 2020.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results: