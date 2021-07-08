RSMSSB Patwari Exam: The Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2019 will be held on October 23 and 24, the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) announced on Thursday, July 8. “A detailed exam schedule will be released later,” the Board informed candidates. The Board also announced an increase in the number of vacancies. As per the latest information, the number of vacancies for post of patwari is 5,378. Earlier, the exam was being held to fill 4,421 posts.Also Read - SSC JE 2020: Final Answer Key, Question Papers Released at ssc.nic.in | Here's How to Download

The RSMSSB has also informed candidates that applications will be invited against the increased vacancies. The application forms will be available from July 30 to August 5. During this time period, candidates who had earlier applied for the job can modify their application forms by paying an additional fee.

For more details on Rajasthan Patwari exam, candidates are advised to visit the official website — rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.