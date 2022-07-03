Rajasthan PET 2022: Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur, Rajasthan has conducted the Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test, PTET exam today July 03, 2022. This year, around 5,42,833 candidates have applied for the examination. Now the exams are over, Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2022 can be expected soon. Once released, candidates can download the Rajasthan PET 2022 Answer Key from the official website, ptetraj2022.org. The exam was held from 11:30 AM to 12:30 noon.Also Read - DDA Recruitment 2022: Register For 279 Posts Till July 10| Here's Direct Link

As per reports, Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2022 is likely to be issued this week itself. However, the exam conducting body has not released or issued any specific date and time. Note, Rajasthan PET is held for admissions into the four-year program of B.A. B.Ed. , B.Sc. B.Ed., and a two-year program of B.Ed. 2022 pre-teacher course.

Rajasthan PET 2022: Check Important Dates

Date of commencement for filling of the Online Application Form: March 1, 2022

Rajasthan PTET Exam: July 03, 2022

Rajasthan PTET Exam Time: 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Rajasthan PTET 2022 Provisional Answer Key: To be announced later

Rajasthan PTET 2022 Final Answer Key: To be announced later

Rajasthan PTET 2022 Result: To be announced later

Rajasthan PET 2022 Answer Key: How to Download?

Visit the official website of ptetraj2022.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Rajasthan PTET 2022 Provisional Answer Key .”

.” A new Pdf will open.

Your Rajasthan PTET 2022 Provisional Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download Rajasthan PTET 2022 Answer Key and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates will be given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the preliminary answer key. Taking objections into consideration, a final answer key will be released. For more details, candidates can check the official website of Jai Narain Vyas University.