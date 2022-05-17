Rajasthan Police Constable 2022 Exam: A paper for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment exam has been cancelled after it was leaked, police said on Tuesday. The paper was reportedly leaked shortly before the second shift of the exam on May 14. Its screenshot was taken and leaked from an exam center in Jhotwara town here.

The exam for this paper of the Rajasthan Police Constable 2022 exam has been rescheduled and will be conducted again. The decision was taken on Monday, police said. A case has also been registered in connection with the paper leak, they added.

According to the police headquarters, during the second shift of the examination on May 14, the envelope of the paper was opened before time by the centre superintendent of Diwakar Public School, Jaipur.

Rajasthan Police had conducted the written examination for the post of constable from May 13 to May 16. Around 11,53 lakh candidates were sitting for the Rajasthan Police Constable 2022 Exam. This exam was conducted for 4388 total posts. The attendance in the exam was recorded at 61.25 per cent. The Rajasthan Police Constable 2022 paper leak will affect over 2.5 lakh candidates. As per local media reports, an investigation for this case is now underway and since the Constable paper leak news has gone viral, the authorities have resorted to taking strict action.

The Rajasthan Police Constable 2022 paper leak comes days after the BPSC 67th Prelims paper leak case.