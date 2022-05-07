Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2022: The Directorate of Rajasthan Police has released the Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2022 today, May 07, 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets through the official websites —police.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in. The written exams will be held from May 13 to May 16, 2022. The exams are scheduled to be held in two shifts. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the admit card.Also Read - ICAR IARI Recruitment 2022: Registration For 462 Posts Begins at iari.res.in| Check Details Here

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2022: How to Download

Visit the official website — police.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.

and On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Click here to get your admit card” given under Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 section.

section. Now click on the ‘login’ option.

Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth and click on the log in option.

Your Rajasthan Police Constable exam Admit card 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

will be displayed on your screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Through this Sarkari Naukri recruitment drive, a total of over 4000 posts will be filled. Alternatively, one can click on the link given below to download the admit card.