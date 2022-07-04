Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2021: The Rajasthan Police has released the answer key for recruitment to the post of Constable. Candidates who have appeared for the constable recruitment exam can download the answer key from the official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in. To access the Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2021, a candidate needs to enter the roll number and application number. Below are the steps and a direct link to download Rajasthan Police Constable 2021 Answer Key.Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply For 15 CA Specialist Officers Posts Before July 19| Read Details Here

How to Download Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2021?

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Police at police.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click Here to Raise Objection and View Your Question Paper and Answer Key.”

Enter the login credentials such as roll number and application number.

Your Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2021 and take a print out of it for future reference.

Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2021: Check Date to Raise Objection

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key till July 07, 2022. After taking objections into consideration, a final answer key and result be declated. It is to be noted that along with the answer key, the question paper has also been released.

This year, the Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment exam was conducted on July 02, 2022. For more details, candidates can check the official website of Rajasthan Police.