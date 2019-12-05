Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019: Rajasthan Police has announced a total of 5,000 vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Constable in various districts/unit/battalion.

All those who are interested can apply for the posts by December 19, 2019.

In order for a candidate to be able to apply for the post of Constable (General), they must be Class 10th passed from a recognized Board.

For Constable (RAC/ MBC) posts, a candidate must be Class 8th pass from a recognized Board.

For the post of constable driver, a candidate must be Class 10th passed from a recognized Board. He must also hold a valid Driving License (LMV/ HMV).

Here’s application fee details:

For Gen of Rajasthan Domicile: Rs. 400/-

For SC/ ST of Rajasthan Domicile: Rs. 350/-

General candidates with an annual income of less than 2.5 Lakh: Rs. 350/-

Students are advised t go through official notification of Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019 for further details.