Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022: The Directorate of Rajasthan Police will soon declare the result for the post of Constable in Rajasthan Police. As per several media reports, the Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 is likely to be declared today(by evening), August 24, 2022. Once announced, candidates can download the Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 by visiting the official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in. As per the earlier notification, the recruitment examination was held between May 13 till May 16 and July 02, 2022.Also Read - GATE 2023 Registration Soon at gate.iitk.ac.in, Check Paper Pattern, Mode of Examination

A total of 4388 vacant posts will be filled in Rajasthan Police. According to the media reports, more than 18 lakh candidates have appeared for the Rajasthan police recruitment examination. Below are the steps and a direct link that is yet to be active to download the result. Also Read - ICSI CS Professional, CS Executive Programme Results 2022 Tomorrow at icsi.edu; Details Inside

How to Download Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022?

Visit the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in .

and . On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Earlier on July 04, the Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key was released. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections till July 07, 2022. After taking the objections raised by the candidate into consideration, a final answer key and Result will be declared. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For 37 Posts at upsconline.nic.in; Check Last Date Here