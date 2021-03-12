Rajasthan Police Constable Results: Here comes a piece of good news for candidates as Rajasthan Police on Friday released the Rajasthan Police Results for the 2018 Constable recruitment examination. Now that the Rajasthan Police Constable results for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2018 examination have been released, candidates can check their results on the official site police.rajasthan.gov.in. Apart from the results, the candidates can also check category wise or post wise written exam cut-off chart and results on the official site.

As per latest updates, the Rajasthan Police Constable results for Sikar, Karauli, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur rural, Dholpur and Alwar have been released so far. However, the results for remaining 86 units will be released in the next three days.

According to updates, a total of 5438 posts will be filled through this Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2018. It must be noted that the official website at the moment is not responding but no need to panic, students can check their results after some time.

Rajasthan Police Constable Results: Here’s how to download

1) Candidates need to visit the website of Rajasthan Police police.rajasthan.gov.in

2) Go to the Result Section or Latest Notification section available on the homepage.

3) They need to click on the link mentioned as ‘Rajasthan Police Constable Results’ – Alternatively, candidates can click on the direct link here to download Rajasthan Police Constable Results.

4) After this, they will get re-directed to the login page.

5) Candidates here will have to enter their Roll Number and Application Number, click on login.

6) After that, they can check and download Rajasthan Police Constable Results.

7) For reference, they can take a print out of Rajasthan Police Constable Results.

Notably, the Rajasthan Police released the Rajasthan Police Constable Results as soon as the High Court lifted the ban on the results. The exam was held on November 6, 7and 8, 2020. A total of 17 lakh candidates had applied for it, out of which 12 lakh appeared in the examination.