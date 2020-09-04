Rajasthan Police Exam Date 2020 Latest News: Amid the ongoing protest over the NEET and JEE , Rajasthan Police has announced dates for constable recruitment exam. The examination for 5,438 posts of 59 different units of Rajasthan Police will be conducted in the first week of November.

Reports claimed that examination is most likely to be held on November 6, 7 and 8. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited.

Speaking to a portal, DGP Bhupendra Singh stated that the preparations to ensure necessary COVID-19 protection protocols for conducting the examination have been made. Over 17 lakh candidates have registered for the examination.

For latest updates and information, candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in.