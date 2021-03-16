Rajasthan Police Physical Admit Card 2021: Important announcement for the candidates who are preparing for Rajasthan Police PET and PMT examinations. The Home Guard Department, Rajasthan has released the admit card of Physical Eligibility Test (PET) and Phsycial Measurement Test (PMT) for the post of Constable. The candidates must note that the Rajasthan Police PET Admit Card is uploaded for Dholpur, Sawaimadhopur and Karauli Districts.

All candidates who are qualified in Rajasthan Police Exam 2020-21, can download Rajasthan Physical Admit Card from the official website – recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in. However, the candidates must note that the link is not activated yet.

A total of 5000 vacancies were notified. Rajasthan Police Constable Online Application was started on 23 December 2019. Rajasthan Police application was ended 10 February 2020.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card:

Step 1: Go to official website of Rajasthan Police Recruitment –

Step 2: Click on ‘Login’ Button

Step 3: Enter your details

Step 4: Download Rajasthan Police Physical Admit Card

Rajasthan Police Constable Bharti Exam 2021 was conducted from 06 November to 08 November 2020 in various districts of Rajasthan. Rajasthan Police Result was announced on 11 March 2021.