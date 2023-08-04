Home

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2023: All You Need To Know

Rajasthan Police has invited online applications for Constable posts recruitment. Eligible candidates can visit the official website.

The application process for the Constable recruitment will begin on August 7. (Representative image)

The Rajasthan Police has invited online applications for recruitment to constable posts. Eligible candidates, who want to apply, can visit the official website of Rajasthan Police at www.police.rajasthan.gov.in and register for the same. The application process for the constable recruitment will begin on August 7. The last date to apply for the vacancies is August 27. Candidates can edit and make changes to their application forms from August 28 to 30. It is also important for applicants to know that the Rajasthan Police recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3578 posts.

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the unreserved/Other Backward Classes (creamy layer) or outside of the state will have to pay an application fee of Rs 600, whereas reserved category/OBC (Non-creamy layer)/ Economically Weaker Section category candidates will pay Rs 400 for the recruitment process.

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the post must be a minimum of 18 and a maximum of 27 years of age as of August 07.

Educational Qualification

Constable (General/GD): Candidates should have qualified Class 12 from a recognised Board.

Constable (RAC/ MBC): He/she should have qualified Class 10 from a recognised Board.

Constable Telecommunication: Aspirants applying should have qualified Class 12 with physics and mathematics or computer science.

Constable Driver: For this post, he/she should have qualified Class 10 from a recognised Board. Also, applicants must have a valid Driving License (LMV/ HMV).

Physical Standards: Talking about the physical requirements, male aspirants should be a minimum of 165 cm in height, while females should be 155 cm. When it comes to chest measurements, it’s 80 cm for males. The weight for male candidates should be 50 kg and females should not be above 45 kg.

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Written Examination: A 100-mark objective-type CBT (Computer based test) will be conducted in two parts — General Knowledge and Mental Ability.

Physical Endurance Test (PET): Secondly, candidates have to go through a Physical Endurance Test to evaluate the physical fitness of the candidates.

Physical Standard Test (PST): After the PET, aspirants will run through Physical Standard Test to measure the physical standards of the candidates.

Interview: After successfully qualifying the first three steps, a personal interview will be held by a panel of officers from the Rajasthan Police Department.

Medical: If the candidate passes the interview round, the next selection process will be a medical fitness test.

Final Selection List: Last, candidates will be judged based on their performance in all the stages.

For additional details and queries related to Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2023, candidates are advised to visit the official website at www.police.rajasthan.gov.in.

