Home

Education

Rajasthan Pre DElEd Registration 2023 Begins at panjiyakpredeled.in; Details on Eligibility, Application Fee Here

Rajasthan Pre DElEd Registration 2023 Begins at panjiyakpredeled.in; Details on Eligibility, Application Fee Here

Rajasthan Pre DElEd Registration 2023 Date: The Registrar, Education Departmental Examinations, Govt. of Rajasthan has started the registration process for the Pre DEl Ed examination 2023 today, July

Rajasthan Pre DElEd Registration 2023 Date: The Registrar, Education Departmental Examinations, Govt. of Rajasthan has started the registration process for the Pre DEl Ed examination 2023 today, July 10. Interested and eligible candidates can fill up the Rajasthan Pre DElEd application form 2023 by visiting the official website – panjiyakpredeled.in. The last date to submit the application form is July 30, 2023.

Trending Now

Rajasthan Pre DElEd Registration: Check Eligibility Here

In order to appear for the examination, an eligible candidate must not be more than 28 years of old as of July 1, 2023. Please note, there is no age limit for divorcees, and abandoned women. The competitive examination is held for admission to the DElEd (General) and DElEd Sanskrit courses. One can check the important dates, the official website, and the steps to fill up the application form.

You may like to read

Rajasthan Pre DElEd Registration Official Website

Rajasthan Pre DElEd Registration 2023 Date: Check Schedule Here

Online Rajasthan Pre DElEd Registration 2023 Begins: July 10, 2023

Last Date to Apply For Rajasthan Pre DElEd Registration 2023: July 30, 2023

Rajasthan Pre DElEd Registration 2023: Know How to Apply Online? Check Step by Step Guide Here

In this article, we have provided you with a direct link and step-by-step guide to fill up the application form.

Visit the official website panjiyakpredeled.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click Here to Apply/Login.” If you are a new user, enter your registration details. Once you have registered on the portal, log in again to your account. Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee. Submit the application form and download a copy of it for future reference.

Rajasthan Pre DElEd Application Fee 2023

Candidates planning to appear for one paper must pay Rs 450 as an application fee. Meanwhile, those appearing in both papers will have to Rs 500. For more details, visit the official website of the Registrar, Education Departmental Examinations, Govt. of Rajasthan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES