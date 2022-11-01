Rajasthan Pre DELEd Result LIVE: Rajasthan Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination (Pre DELEd) 2022 result will be released today, on November 1, 2022. The candidates who had appeared in the examination, would be able to check and download their Rajasthan Pre DELEd exam result from the official website – panjiyakpredeled.in. This year a total of 599294 candidates appeared in this examination. The Rajasthan Pre DELEd exam 2022 question paper included 200 MCQ type questions and each question was of 3 marks. There is no provision of negative marking in the exam.Also Read - Rajasthan Pre DELEd Result 2022 Tomorrow; Here's How to Check at panjiyakpredeled.in

RAJASTHAN PRE DELED RESULT LIVE UPDATES: