Rajasthan Pre PG Application Form 2023 Released at jetauj2023.com, Check Key Details Here

The candidates must submit filled form before Rajasthan Pre PG 2023 application form last date as per instructions at jetauj2023.com.

Rajasthan Pre PG Application Form 2023

Rajasthan Pre PG Application Form 2023: The Rajasthan Pre PG 2023 Application Form has been released by AUJ at jetauj2023.com. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the last date to submit the Pre PG application form without last fee is 27 March 2023, 12:00 Midnight and for late fee is 30 March 2023, 12:00 Midnight.

The candidates must submit the filled form before the last date as per instructions at jetauj2023.com.

Pre-PG is the State level Agriculture entrance exam for admission to State Agriculture Universities of Rajasthan namely SKRAU Bikaner, MPUAT Udaipur, SKNAU Jobner, AU Jodhpur, AU Kota, and RAJUVAS Bikaner in their courses M. Sc. Agriculture, M. Sc. Horticulture, M. Sc. Forestry, M. Sc. Home Science/Community Science.

IMPORTANT DATES AND EVENTS

Release date of Rajasthan Pre PG 2023 application form: 20 Feb 2023

Rajasthan Pre PG application form 2023 last date: 27 Mar 2023 12:00 Midnight

Last date for filling & online depositing the application forms with late fee Rs. 500/-: 30 Mar 2023 12:00 Midnight

Last date for editing application form: 03 Apr 2023 12:00 Midnight

Rajasthan Pre PG Application Form 2023 – Key Details

Aspects Details Name of Exam Rajasthan Pre PG 2023 Full form of Rajasthan Pre PG Pre Post Graduation Official body releasing Rajasthan Pre PG application form Agriculture University Jodhpur (AUJ) Type of Exam for which you fill application form Agriculture Entrance Exam Level of Exam State Region Rajasthan Official Website for Pre PG 2023 Registration jetauj2023.com Courses for which Pre PG exam is held M. Sc. Agriculture, M. Sc. Horticulture, M. Sc. Forestry, M. Sc. Home Science/Community Science Colleges for which Pre PG exam is held State Agriculture Universities of Rajasthan namely SKRAU Bikaner, MPUAT Udaipur, SKNAU Jobner, AU Jodhpur, AU Kota, and RAJUVAS Bikaner

